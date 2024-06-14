Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $113,208.70 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $113,208.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,719. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
