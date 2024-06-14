LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Erin Selleck Sells 2,677 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) Director Erin Selleck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $23,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erin Selleck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 59,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.