LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.70. LendingClub shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 240,827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LendingClub Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $941.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.1% during the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

