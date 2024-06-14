Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at OTR Global

Stock analysts at OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

LEVI opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

