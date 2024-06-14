Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $617.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

