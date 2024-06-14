Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

LIN traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.83. The company had a trading volume of 135,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,537. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.32. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

