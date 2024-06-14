Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Buys 50 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of £821.60 ($1,046.22) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($52,311.22).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £802.03 ($1,021.30) per share, with a total value of £40,101.50 ($51,065.20).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £802 ($1,021.27) per share, with a total value of £40,100 ($51,063.29).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,000 ($50.94).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 75 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £795.90 ($1,013.50) per share, with a total value of £59,692.50 ($76,012.35).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £802.57 ($1,021.99) per share, with a total value of £40,128.50 ($51,099.58).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON LTI opened at GBX 807 ($10.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 807.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 828.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.55. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,045 ($13.31).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 5,150 ($65.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56,284.15%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

