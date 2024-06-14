Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5,150

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.58) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LTI opened at GBX 820.08 ($10.44) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 807.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 828.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.55. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 713.92 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,045 ($13.31).

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,013.50) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($76,012.35). Insiders have acquired 325 shares of company stock worth $22,114,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

