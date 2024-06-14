LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Acquires $26,642.56 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,600.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.