Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.