loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.07. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 117,578 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,357 shares of company stock worth $1,284,495. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.