Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.46

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 32165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

