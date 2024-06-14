Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOVE. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Lovesac Trading Down 5.7 %

LOVE traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 126,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lovesac by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

