Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE LFT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

