Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

