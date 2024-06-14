Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

RBLX opened at $35.51 on Friday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,887. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

