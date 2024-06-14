Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

