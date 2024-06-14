Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 4.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAMA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

