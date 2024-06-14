Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
