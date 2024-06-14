MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 22.3% in May

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 265,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,973. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.03%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

