Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. 247,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,792. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

