Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matador Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 5 4 0 2.44

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $75.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 28.89% 20.62% 10.98% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 22.46% 31.07% 11.66%

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Matador Resources pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $2.81 billion 2.54 $846.07 million $7.30 7.82 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $102.41 billion N/A $24.88 billion $3.44 4.01

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

