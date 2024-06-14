McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith Sells 34,959 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).
McBride Price Performance
Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. McBride plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64).
About McBride
