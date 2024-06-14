McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith Sells 34,959 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).

McBride Price Performance

Shares of LON:MCB opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. McBride plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

