McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.52. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.