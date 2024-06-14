McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Posts Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

McRae Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

