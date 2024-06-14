MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$27.77 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$19.41 and a one year high of C$33.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.