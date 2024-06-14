Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded at Baird R W

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

