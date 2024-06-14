Michael Barman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Michael Barman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Michael Barman acquired 5,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,100.00.

SLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

