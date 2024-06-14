Michele Vion Sells 7,778 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,887. The company has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

