Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.71 and last traded at $139.43. Approximately 6,769,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,991,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

