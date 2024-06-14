MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $23.07

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $22.30. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16,646 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

