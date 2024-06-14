MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $33.69

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $35.99. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 512,299 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 8.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
