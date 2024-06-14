MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.30. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 3,363 shares.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.