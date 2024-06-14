Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $441.58 on Friday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $443.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.37 and its 200-day moving average is $404.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microsoft stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.