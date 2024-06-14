Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $438.50 and last traded at $438.26, with a volume of 2910917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 267,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 165.8% during the third quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 72.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

