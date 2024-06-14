Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CAO Christopher A. Moore Sells 8,153 Shares of Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

