Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $145.06. 392,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.
Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.
Moderna Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $285,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
