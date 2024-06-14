Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $145.06. 392,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $285,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

