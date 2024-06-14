Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $65.79 during midday trading on Friday. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Moncler has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.
Moncler Company Profile
