Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.5 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $65.79 during midday trading on Friday. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Moncler has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

