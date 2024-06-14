MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $85.99. 98,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 172,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Specifically, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

