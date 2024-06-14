Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

