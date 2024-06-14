Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 26,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Moovly Media Stock Up 13.5 %
OTCMKTS MVVYF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 39,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Moovly Media
