Morgan Stanley Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $240.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
