Morgan Stanley Downgrades 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Underweight

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.57.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $73,969. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 278.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,358,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

See Also

