Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 2345185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

