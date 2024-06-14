MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $84.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MSC Industrial Direct traded as low as $77.49 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 307300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.