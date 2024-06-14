MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $978-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $84.65 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

