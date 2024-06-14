Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tuffin bought 750,000 shares of Mt Malcolm Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,933.77).
Mt Malcolm Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 9.12.
Mt Malcolm Mines Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mt Malcolm Mines
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mt Malcolm Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt Malcolm Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.