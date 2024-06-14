Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,372,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,945,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Specifically, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

