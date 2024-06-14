Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $468.36

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $468.36 and last traded at $468.36, with a volume of 13869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $449.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

