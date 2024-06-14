NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.23

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
NaaS Technology Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.