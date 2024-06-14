NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.23

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 51648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

